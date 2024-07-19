Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jalebi Baby singer Tesher's new song Young Shahrukh; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved superstars in Bollywood. Fondly known as King Khan, SRK often grabs headlines for his movies, interviews, social media posts, public appearances, and whatnot. The superstar recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities and made several heads turn with his dapper looks.

Unless you aren't living under a rock, the 58-year-old star danced his heart out at the Ambani wedding. A video of him grooving to Tesher's new song, Young Shahrukh, at the event has surfaced on the Internet.

Shah Rukh Khan goes in dancing mode

On July 18, Shah Rukh Khan's fan club posted a clip of the superstar on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, SRK can be seen enjoying the night at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The Pathaan actor is grooving to Young Shahrukh, the new song crooned by Canadian singer Tesher as the latter sings live at the Ambani wedding.

Shah Rukh dancing to the track is a treat to his fans. The superstar then points at Tesher, and the singer starts singing his popular song, Jalebi Baby while making the crowd go crazy.

"King Khan grooving to "Young Shah Rukh" is a whole vibe," the tweet reads.

Watch the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan performs Chaiyya Chaiyya with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan also performed his hit track, Chaiyya Chaiyya, from the 1998 film Dil Se, at Anant and Radhika's wedding. A video of SRK shaking a leg to the song with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor went viral on social media back then.

Shah Rukh arrived at the wedding with his wife, Gauri Khan, daughter, Suhana Khan, and son, Aryan Khan. He posed for pictures with Gauri at the event.

The superstar wore a green and white ensemble, highlighting the Pathani look for the night. He accessorized his outfit with a three-layered neckpiece.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial venture, Dunki, in 2023. He was paired with Taapsee Pannu in the film. SRK now has a full-fledged actioner, The King. The upcoming movie will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan.

