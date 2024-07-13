Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Aashirwad Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya arrive; Ranbir Kapoor chats with Sanjay Dutt

Celebrations are in full swing in Mumbai as the newly married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will grace their Shubh Aashirwad ceremony today (July 13). Many Bollywood celebrities are attending the blessing ceremony of the couple at Jio World Convention Centre.

Stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Janhvi Kapoor have arrived for the big event.

Shah Rukh Khan marks a royal entry with wife, Gauri Khan and family

In a video on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen arriving for the photo session at the ceremonial venue of the Ambani couple. Shah Rukh is accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan and daughter, Suhana Khan.

SRK's mother-in-law, Sunita Chhibber is also there in the family moment.

The superstar slayed in a dark blue sherwani and pathani salwar. Gauri wore a maroon lehenga which featured multi-colored embroidery over it. Suhana opted for a champaign-colored lehenga for the event.

Here's the video in discussion:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

In a video posted on Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks in with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Both can be seen happily posing for the paparazzi. The former beauty queen can be seen fixing Aaradhya's hair as the mother-daughter shares a cute moment in the photo session area.

Advertisement

While Aishwarya Rai opted for a black flared suit with multi-colored detail over it, Aaradhya wore a pink traditional outfit.

Take a look at her video below:

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya and more arrive in style