Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor perform to Chaiyya Chaiyya and Tauba Tauba; Mahesh Babu joins in

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally married. The Ambanis invited the who's who at Anant and Radhika's wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Anant as the groom reached the wedding venue with a star-studded baraat.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor dancing in baaraat has caught our attention on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal dances his heart out with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

In a reel posted by an Instagram user, Vicky Kaushal can be seen enjoying the night in the presence of several actors. We can also see a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan in the video. SRK is shaking a leg with Vicky on Chaiyya Chaiyaa, the hit song from Mani Ratnam's film, Dil Se.

On the left, Ranbir Kapoor is also a part of the moment. Then the DJ plays Vicky's latest track, Tauba Tauba, from Bad Newz. Both can be seen having a gala time on the song.

Mahesh Babu enters with wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar

After a few seconds, South star Mahesh Babu can be seen entering the scene where Vicky, SRK, and Ranbir are entertaining the crowd. Mahesh is accompanied by his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar.

Apart from them, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif are also featured in the clip. While Kriti is standing alongside Vicky, Alia is interacting with Katrina during the moment.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

All about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now pronounced husband and wife. The bride and groom will have a Shubh Aashirwaad ceremony tomorrow (July 13) in which they will seek the blessings of the elderly. On July 14, the newly married couple will join their Mangal Utsav, a reception ceremony in Mumbai.

Anant and Radhika's wedding was nothing less than a starry extravaganza. Their pre-wedding festivities had been going on for the past couple of months. Before the wedding, the Ambanis hosted the Grah Shanti Puja for the couple. The ceremony was held in the presence of their respective families.

Cheers for Anant and Radhika's wedding!

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: John Cena heads back after attending couple's big day