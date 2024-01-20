Ananya Panday reveals Chunky Panday would never take her to film sets, entering industry was her decision

Ananya Panday has slowly and steadily become one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. With her amazing performances in each film, the Student Of The Year 2 actress is becoming a favorite amongst filmmakers. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Well, in a recent interview, the actress opened up about her parent's wish to complete her studies first.

Ananya Panday’s parents wanted her to finish her education before entering Bollywood

Talking to Galatta Plus, Ananya Panday recalled that before going to college she had the opportunity to meet Karan Johar. She auditioned for her debut film, Student Of The Year. The film worked out for her but the actress revealed that her parents still wanted her to go to college at that time. She added that her parents also told her that if she wanted to do this film she could but if it did not work out then she shouldn’t blame them. “Don't say we made you do this because we want you to attend college.' But it was solely my decision,” Ananya said in the interview.

Ananya Panday explained that although her father was in the business the acting bug did not bite her because of him. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star added that her father, Chunky Panday would never take her to a film set. Whenever Ananya said that she wanted to be an actor, her parents would not take it seriously. “They were always like kind of particular about my college and education, and finishing that and having a backup,” quipped the actress.

Chunky Panday’s career was filled with ups and downs

Ananya Panday reflected that her father Chunky Panday has had a successful run but it has been filled with ups and downs. “It's not been the smoothest of journeys. More than anything, he understood how hazy it is. The failure rate is higher than the success. So he wanted me to have a backup. And his parents were doctors. So it's a generational thing that's been happening in our family.”

Ananya Panday aspires to feature in massy films and biopics

After embodying the role of the soft, innocent girl in several past projects, Ananya Panday is keen on exploring diverse characters in her future endeavors. When questioned how her upcoming projects would look like, the actress expressed a strong inclination towards characters that dwell in the shades of grey, avoiding the stark binaries of black and white. In a society prone to stereotyping, Ananya aspires to occupy the middle ground, portraying characters that mirror the intricacies of real life, allowing audiences to connect on a relatable level.

As she embarks on this journey, the actress stresses that she has just scratched the surface of her career, with an expansive road ahead. She expressed her desire to delve into big commercials, massive cinema, citing her love for such content as an audience member. She also revealed her desire to take on a biopic role, envisioning herself portraying a sportsperson, classical singer, or dancer. The 25-year-old is particularly drawn to characters that would require her to acquire and showcase a specific skill, making her performance more authentic.

