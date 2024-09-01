Ananya Panday has the cutest reaction as mom Bhavana Pandey misses her during trip with younger daughter Rysa

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is thrilled about her upcoming Prime Video series, Call Me Bae. Recently, she reacted to a video shared by her mother, Bhavana Pandey, from a recent trip with Ananya's younger sister, Rysa. In the video, Bhavana expressed how much she missed the actress during their family trip. Ananya took to social media to describe the video as “so cute,” and it’s hard not to agree.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram Stories to re-share a video posted by her mom, Bhavana Pandey. Describing the clip as cute, Ananya showcased the fun moments between Bhavana and her younger sister, Rysa. The video highlights the pair enjoying stunning scenery, sunsets, dining out, and even making pizza together, capturing their memorable family moments and embodying family goals.

In the video, Bhavana Pandey captioned it, “The Best time with my Bae @rysapanday !!!! From the most stunning views to relaxing massages to yummy wine tasting to fabulous food !!!!I even learnt how to make missed you @ananyapanday @chunkypanday Thank you for helping me plan this ! @dushyantbhalla !!!”

In a recent interview, Ananya Panday opened up about her approach to handling industry struggles, highlighted in her upcoming comedy-drama series Call Me Bae. She told Zoom that she uses humor as a coping mechanism, a technique she learned from her father, Chunky Panday.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress reflected on how humor has helped her deal with difficult times, acknowledging that while everyone faces tough days, humor has been her way of managing them. She emphasized that while this approach works for her, it's important for others to find what suits them best.

Call Me Bae boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in crucial roles. Executive produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, the series will premiere on Prime Video on September 6, 2024, available in Hindi with additional dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has CTRL and Shankara in her kitty apart from Call Me Bae.

