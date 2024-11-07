Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavana recalls being embarrassed after noticing family's 'crazy' reaction to Salman Khan, Rekha's presence at her engagement with Chunky

Ananya Panday’s parents Chunky and Bhavana Pandey married in 1998. Back in the day, their ceremony was one of the biggest happenings in the industry and was attended by many big names in Bollywood including Rekha and Salman Khan. During an interview, Bhavana recalled being embarrassed when her family members were going crazy upon watching the two Bollywood sensations.

While talking to Mid-Day, Bhavana Pandey went down memory lane and recalled throwing an engagement party in Delhi. For the event, celebs like Rekha and Salman Khan flew to the national capital. Since seeing actors was not that common, back in the day, the guests at their party were going crazy over the Bollywood actors.

“I was so embarrassed because, forget my relatives, my own sisters, and everyone was going crazy seeing all the actors,” she stated. Looking at her being uncomfortable, her father-in-law Sharad Panday told her that if people did not react the way they were on seeing Salman and Rekha then they have something to worry about.

Bhavana and Chunky Panday were recently seen in the third season of the reality TV show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. During the chat, she spoke about her vow renewal event with her actor husband. The Bollywood wife also touched upon their kids Ananya and Rysa being embarrassed when the Housefull 4 actor kissed her in front of the guests.

Speaking about that night, AP’s mother divulged that Chunky was not impressed with their reaction. Hence, when they returned from the event, he fired them all. In his defense, the senior actor stated that he was kissing his wife and not some other woman. “It’s the same girl I’ve been married to for the last 25 years. How can you all have an objection to that?” he told the girls.

In the reality TV show, we see how the couple is close-knit and share a lovely friendship. But did you know how the De Dana Dan actor proposed to his wife? Well, in an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Chunky recalled saying to Bhavana, “Listen, you living in Delhi, I live in Bombay. All these phone calls, flights, hotels, and everything is too expensive for a relationship. Let's save money and get married.”

While Bhavana’s father wasn’t positive about Chunky owing to his film background, he later gave his blessings to the couple after meeting his fun son-in-law.

