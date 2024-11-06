Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey admits to feeling ‘hurt’ when CTRL actress was trolled by netizens; ‘Let's be honest...'

Ananya Panday has received a lot of appreciation for her recent performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae, and CTRL. But, when she entered Bollywood, the actress was trolled for her acting skills and interviews. Recently, her mother, Bhavana Pandey, revealed that she used to get 'hurt' witnessing the trolling against her daughter but gradually learned to deal with it.

Recently, Bhavana Pandey sat down for an interview with Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist series and discussed her daughter Ananya Panday's career. The Gehraiyaan actress made her debut in 2019 with Student Of The Year 2 at the mere age of 18.

During that initial phase in her career, Panday was trolled for multiple reasons, and the audiences criticised her performances Since fame and criticism are integral parts of an actor's life, Bhavana said she used to feel hurt over the comments addressed toward her daughter but gradually learned to shift the focus away from the negative stuff.

She said, "I used to get very hurt. I used to think, how can they say these things? But I have developed a thick skin, and we tend to focus on the negative. Let's be honest, there is a lot of love also she has got. People come up to me and tell me how much they love her and how much they love her work."

Advertisement

In her previous conversation with the same platform, the 26-year-old mentioned that has a good sense to judge a script. When asked about it, the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 star stated that she won't take credit for the choices made by Ananya recently. However, she admitted that her daughter sends her script, and if it gets her attention, she conveys her views to the actress. Pandey said, "I have just backed her. I am more like a sounding board, just giving her the confidence."

Moreover, the actress' mother also shared that she has seen success come and go in her family with her husband, Chunky Panday. So, she feels it is important to be humble. Addressing the same about Ananya, she said, "I'm very grateful she's doing well, but at the same time, if you're not a nice person, all that doing well goes out of the window."

Advertisement

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL co-starring Vihaan Samat. She will next be seen in Shankara, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ananya Panday’s reaction to her picture being on fuljhadi packet is priceless; ‘That’s my dream’