Bigg Boss 18: Inside host Salman Khan's chalet on sets; From gym, garden area and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Popular star Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Bigg Boss Season 18. Despite receiving several death threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman continues to fulfill his professional commitments. While the actor appears only on weekends to shoot weekend ka vaar episodes, he resides in a beautiful chalet during breaks.

Earlier, politician Baba Siddique, who was a close friend of Salman Khan, was shot dead. The actor’s security had been increased after the incident. While he shoots for Bigg Boss 18, a video from the sets has been going viral.

For the uninformed, Salman Khan's chalet is a designated space for him on the set. It's a 1BHK space that boasts spacious rooms and a wealth of amenities tailored to meet the actor's needs.

Watch Salman Khan's room on Bigg Boss sets-

Upon entering the property, a spacious garden area is immediately visible, beautifully designed with elegant seating arrangements and a dedicated dining space. This outdoor area not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also provides the perfect setting for relaxation and social gatherings.

Stepping inside, the first room reveals a thoughtfully designed interior. On the left side, a plush L-shaped sofa set offers a comfortable spot for guests. At the center of the room, a grey sofa set is paired with a sleek black coffee table, adding a stylish touch to the space.

An LCD television is mounted on the wall, alongside a portrait of Salman Khan. As many know, the Tiger 3 actor is a fitness enthusiast, so the property includes a spacious and well-equipped gym that allows Salman to maintain his workout routine without leaving the set.

Adjacent to this room is another bedroom or dressing room, featuring a luxurious king-size bed. This room is also adorned with an additional framed photo of the actor.

Designed by art director Omung Kumar, the chalet includes all the amenities required for Salman and his team to prepare his specialized diet meals.

Salman Khan's chalet can comfortably host up to 50 guests at once. At the end of each season, the actor throws a lavish wrap-up party in the chalet with the contestants and crew.

It has been reported that Salman often arrives at the set the night before his scheduled time to avoid traffic and delays.

Regarding recent developments, Salman Khan has received a new threat, demanding that he either apologize at a temple of the Bishnoi community or pay Rs 5 crore.

Along with Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan is also busy shooting for his forthcoming movie, Sikandar.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

