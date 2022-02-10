Valentine's Day EXCLUSIVE: Chunky Panday reveals how he proposed to Bhavana Pandey & it's hilarious

Valentine’s Day is just near the corner and people have already geared up to celebrate this day. Restaurants are also ready to make this day more special. Celebrities also celebrate this day. Well, mentioning celebrities, how can we forget Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Pandey, who have been going strong even after so many years of marriage. The couple is one of the most loved ones also. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed how he proposed to his wife for marriage.

In the conversation, he said that it has to be done in a funny way. Sharing the details Chunky further added, “Listen what you living in Delhi, I live in Bombay. All these phone calls, flights, hotels and everything is too expensive for a relationship. Let's save money and get married.” On this Bhavana interrupted and said, “That was his proposal. He did not know how much more expensive it will get once he marries me.” Panday married Bhavana in January 1998 and is the father of two daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa.

Bhavana also revealed if she faced any difficulty when she mentioned about Chunky to her parents. The star wife said, “My parents' apprehensions were only him coming from a films but when he (Chunky Panday) met my father, he loved him a lot.”

Watch the full interview here:

Chunky Panday made his acting debut with the multi-starer film Aag Hi Aag opposite Neelam Kothari. His second successful film was Paap Ki Duniya with Sunny Deol and Neelam. Subsequently, Panday appeared in many multi-hero films from 1987 to 1993. In 1988, Panday was appreciated for his supporting role in N. Chandra's film Tezaab featuring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

