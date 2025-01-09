Andaaz actress Kunickaa Sadanand claims dating Kumar Sanu, reveals ‘His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick’

Kumar Sanu is one of the most celebrated Indian singers who sang several hit songs during the 90s that remain iconic to date. Recently, Kunickaa Sadanand claimed that she dated the singer in the 1990s. The actress also revealed that the singer's then-wife once smashed her car with a hockey stick to express her anger towards them.

In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa Sadanand revealed more details about his relationship with Kumar Sanu, sharing that she met him during a shoot in Ooty when she was trying to find her feet in the industry. The singer came for a vacation at the hill station with his sister and nephew, where she developed a close bond with him.

The actress claimed that the Aashiqui singer was dealing with a challenging time on the personal front and once attempted to jump from a hotel window while being drunk. But they brought him down and held him as he cried over his issues. The incident brought them closer. After the trip, Sadanand claims that Sanu used to live separately from his ex-wife Rita. However, the actress's bond became strong with him for five years.

Reflecting on their relationship, she said, "I was like a wife to him. I considered him my husband." Also, she shared that she was the one to motivate him to take care of his fitness and fashion during the peak of his career.

However, the situation became difficult when the singer's then-wife, Rita, was angry over a delay in the financial support she received for her children. Consequently, the Andaaz actress revealed that Rita once smashed her car in a fit of rage.

Kunickaa Sadanand said, "His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick. She would come outside my house and scream. But I understood her. She wanted money for her children; she wasn't wrong. She said she didn't want him back."

Despite their closeness, Kunickaa and Kumar Sanu parted ways. The singer later married his current wife, Saloni, and the couple have two daughters.

