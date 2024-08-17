Angry Young Men: Ayaan Agnihotri calls Salim-Javed 'revolutionaries'; says 'they unsettled industry and everybody was upset'

Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri made his debut with a music video, Party Fever earlier this month. He attended the trailer launch of his grandfather, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and the latter's former colleague, Javed Akhtar's docu-series, Angry Young Men. Ayaan recently called Salim-Javed "revolutionaries" and spoke about how they "unsettled the industry" during their prime years in the 70s era, making everyone upset.

During the new interview with News18 Showsha, Ayaan Agnihotri shared insights about Angry Young Men and delved deep into the lives of the iconic screenwriter duo Salim-Javed.

"They were revolutionaries. They unsettled the industry and while everybody was upset about it, they finally accepted it because that’s the kind of vigor and ambition these men came in with. They were hungry and so good and they made sure that they were consistently good," Ayaan said.

Salim and Javed came up with the core and crux of the situation while writing plots for films, he added. This is why their writings hit home profoundly, the rapper-lyricist said further.

Ayaan called the trailer launch of Angry Young Men "surreal" and stated that school and college-going students are unaware of their legacy and how "legendary they were".

He expressed that it is unlikely they are familiar with their work. Ayaan attended the trailer launch with Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, Arhaan Khan, and Nirvaan Khan.

Born on June 12, 1998, Ayaan Agnihotri is the son of actor-film producer Atul Agnihotri and producer-designer Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Alizeh Agnihotri, who made her Bollywood debut as a lead with Farrey earlier this year, is Ayaan's sister.

Directed by Namrata Rao, Angry Young Men will start premiering on August 20, 2024. It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's most notable works include Deewaar, Zanjeer, Sholay, Trishul, and Kala Patthar.

The upcoming series is co-produced under the banners of Salman Khan Films, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby Films. It features interviews with Salman, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, and more as they celebrate the legacy of the iconic screenwriter duo.

