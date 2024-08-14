Angry Young Men Trailer Launch: Salman Khan says 'men in this generation don't want to be men'; Find more

Salman Khan believes that "men in this generation don't want to be men" anymore. The superstar feels that his dad, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and his long-time collaborator Javed Akhtar are a true reflection of what the term men stands for. Salman expressed his views on 'men' in current times at the trailer launch of an upcoming docu-series Angry Young Men based on the writer duo Salim-Javed's journey.

During the trailer launch on Tuesday, Salman Khan acknowledged the contribution of Salim-Javed in revolutionizing Indian cinema in the 1970s. Salman shared that the screenwriter duo took their life experiences and learnings and translated them into their writings.

“A lot of writers, (simply) write. Salim-Javed thought...they put their life experiences (in their writings), what they’ve learned from people around, what they’ve seen, what their parents have taught them, and the way their children have grown up. They have taken from life and put it in the cinema," Salman said.

"The rest of the writers...cinema se uthake cinema pe daala hai (they take it from the cinema and put it back in the cinema),” he added.

At the event, Salman then defined the men of today's generation. "God makes men, they don’t want to be men anymore… He makes a lot of men. But this generation, they don’t want to be men."

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor referred to Salim-Javed as the people who "are still men and they want to be men”.

Film editor Namrata Rao, who has worked in movies like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Ishqiya, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Kahaani, has helmed Angry Young Men. It features interviews with stars including Salman, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Amitabh Bachchan as they celebrate Salim-Javed legacy in the cinema.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar worked together in films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Kala Patthar, and many more. The writer duo was behind Big B earning the title of 'Angry Young Man' in the 70s era.

The upcoming docu-series is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby Films. It will be released on August 20, 2024, and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

