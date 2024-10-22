Anil Kapoor poses with brothers Boney, Sanjay Kapoor as they celebrate ’60 +years of love’; proves age is just a number in then and now PICS

Together, Anil, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor have taken over the Hindi film industry. They have also been with each other through thick and thin and watched the success and downfall of each other. But just like other siblings, they have grown past their differences which has made their bond stronger over time. Recently, Sanjay dropped two unseen visuals with his brothers, celebrating brotherhood, love, and friendship.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Kapoor dropped a picture featuring Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. In the image, the trio looked handsome and happy together. While he donned a crisp white shirt with black pants, the Fighter star sported a red kurta with a matching sleeveless Nehru jacket and beige pants. Next up was actor-filmmaker Boney Kapoor who donned a green casual shirt with blue formal pants. It was followed by an old image of the brothers together. Along with the after-before photo, Sanjay penned a note that read, “60 +years of brotherhood, love and friendship, Age is a number don’t hide it flaunt it @boney.kapoor @anilskapoor.”

Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager series received a nomination for Best Drama Series at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor shared his excitement and said, “Thank you to the International Emmys for your recognition of The Night Manager. I am lucky to have worked with a fantastic team, and we have endeavored to do justice to the brilliantly created world of The Night Manager while still trying to infuse it with a new voice. Shelly is the 140th character I have played in my 45 years as an actor and this kind of love and encouragement energizes me to go for another 150! Jai ho!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has joined YRF's Spy Universe as the head of R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing). According to an industry insider, “Anil Kapoor was highly impressed by Aditya Chopra's vision for the Spy Universe and quickly agreed to the role. His involvement will start with an appearance in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani.” Soon after, he will feature in Alpha, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and eventually in Pathaan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

