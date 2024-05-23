Anupam Kher alerts fans of his fake video promoting betting site: ‘Please don’t get conned by it’

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has issued a warning to his followers regarding a fake video circulating on social media under his name. He shared the video on his official X account and called on cybercrime officials to take action against the perpetrator.

Anupam Kher warns fans of fake video promoting betting site

Taking to Twitter, Anupam Kher shared a video sent by one of his friends. Kher stated that a person named Rehan Malik used his video to make a fake clip and he posted it on his Telegram channel which is reportedly linked to an online betting platform. In the fake video, Kher is seen endorsing a betting site.

Along with the video, the actor wrote in his post, "BEWARE: A friend sent me this video! Where one #RehanMalik has made my fake video and posted it on his #TelegramChannel under the name of “Rehan Malik - Honest Tipper!” It is a betting site. Please don’t get conned by it! Thanks."

Anupam Kher on the work front

On March 7, Taking to his social media platform, Anupam Kher shared the news of his directorial on his birthday, accompanied by a heartfelt video featuring his mother. The actor can be seen seeking her blessings as he embarks on this new journey. Standing right in front of a home-built temple with a picture of his late father on the top of the wall, Anupam hands the script of his film Tanvi The Great to his mother and asks her to bless the entire team.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

On the work front, he was last seen in was last seen Kaagaz 2 and Neeraj Pandey's action-packed web series, The Freelancer. The actor has a diverse film slate featuring projects like The Signature, Vijay 69, and The Indian House.

