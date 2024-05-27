Remember Amitabh Bachchan aka Heera Thakur’s son from Sooryavansham? Here’s how he looks now

In the 1999 Hindi family drama Sooryavansham, megastar Amitabh Bachchan impressed the audience with his on-screen presence and acting skills and made us feel every emotion. But apart from the studded cast, there was another star who kept cinephiles entertained throughout with his powerful acting and versatility.

He is actor Ananda Vardhan, who played the role of Amitabh Bachcchan's son Chhote Thakur Bhanupratap Singh a.k.a. Sonu in the EVV Satyanarayana directorial film. Well, do you want to know how that child artist looks now, after two decades? Read on to know more!

Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan's son from Sooryavansham, Ananda Vardhan, looks now

Among the many child artists who are remembered by cinema lovers is Ananda Vardhan. The actor started his acting journey with an uncredited role in the 1997 Telugu film Priyaragalu. Before starring in Sooryanvansham, Ananda starred in more than 5 Telugu films. Today, the actor has grown up to become a go-to name in the list of Telugu actors. Notably, he is the grandson of famous playback singer PB Srinivas.

Meet the grown-up Ananda Vardhan and what he does now

Once a child artist, he has transitioned into a famous South star and remains notably active on social media platforms. At the age of four, he took on the roles of Valmiki and Bala Hanuman in the film Ramayanam. His journey into feature films began with Priyaragalu, where he debuted as a child actor alongside Jagapathi Babu and Soundarya. Notable roles followed in successful movies like Preminchukundam Raa, and Manasantha Nuvve. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan He shared the screen with acclaimed actors such as Jagapati Babu, Venkatesh, Nandamuri Balakrishna.

In 2012, he graduated with a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science & Engineering from CMR College of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

About Sooryanvansham

Sooryavansham is a 1999 family drama starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role. He portrays a strict patriarch, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who clashes with his youngest son Heera, deemed a disappointment for being illiterate. Despite disapproval, Heera wins the heart of Radha and together they overcome challenges, proving his worth. The film explores themes of family, tradition, and defying expectations. The movie also starred Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Jayasudha, Mukesh Rishi, and Soundrya.

