Metro... In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur wraps shooting for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know

Anurag Basu's Life in a... Metro received huge appreciation when it hit cinemas back in 2007. Now, 17 years later, the filmmaker is gearing up for the release of its sequel titled Metro... In Dino.

The latest update is that Aditya Roy Kapur, who is one of the lead stars of the sequel, has wrapped up the shooting for his part.

Aditya Roy Kapur is done with the shooting of Metro... In Dino

According to India Today, sources close to the development have revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur has wrapped shooting for his part in Metro... In Dino, which is now ready to go into post-production, Aditya, who has been paired alongside Sara Ali Khan in the film, started shooting in February 2024.

Both Aditya and Sara shot for major portions of the film in Mumbai and Delhi. Earlier in Feb, the duo shot for some romantic portions in Delhi. As per Hindustan Times, both actors had romantic scenes together, which had to be shot at some specific spots in Delhi like Connaught Place, Mandi House, Hauz Khas, and even Gurugram metro. "All the scenes were done during daytime, and actors spent their nights mostly hanging out in the capital," a source was quoted as saying. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Interestingly, this is the second collaboration of Aditya with Anurag Basu, as both of them worked together earlier in the 2020 film Ludo.

Advertisement

More about Metro... In Dino

Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, Metro.... In Dino also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. The Anurag Basu directorial was earlier slated to be released on Sep 13, 2024, but later got postponed to Nov 29, 2024.

Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

Aditya Roy Kapur impressed the audience last year with his portrayal in Disney Plus Hotstar's series The Night Manager, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. After Metro... In Dino, he is likely to work with Raj and DK for an upcoming project. According to HT, the director duo will start the project once they are done with their ongoing projects Citadel: Honey Bunny and The Family Man 3.

ALSO READ: Metro In Dino: Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh pose with director Anurag Basu; see PIC from sets