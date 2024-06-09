PM Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, 7 celebs who witnessed historic moment in Delhi

Shri Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time. In a grand ceremony held at Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9th, 2024, the who’s who of every field were there to attend the event. Adding more stars were several celebrities who showed up to see this historic moment unfold.

Celebrities who attended PM Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar

The duo were seen hugging each other in a heartwarming image shared by ANI. While Shah Rukh Khan dressed quite formally for the occasion, Akshay Kumar kept it a little casual. The duo were also seen interacting with business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani before the ceremony took off.

Vikrant Massey poses with Rajkummar Hirani and Mahaveer Jain

In a picture that is going viral, actor Vikrant Massey can be seen smiling ear to ear decked up in a suit alongside filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain. In a byte to ANI, Vikrant was also heard saying, "This is a historic third term... I am looking forward to the next 5 years with the NDA government... The government has worked in the last 10 years. I have witnessed change.”

Anupam Kher

The veteran actor earlier in the day announced that he had been invited to the ceremony. Anupam on his Instagram wrote, “As a citizen of India, this will be my third opportunity to attend the oath-taking ceremony. This is very special. But the bigger thing than that is that the prime minister is #SameToSame.”

Hema Malini

The dreamgirl of Bollywood who also happens to be a BJP MP from Mathura attended the event and called it a ‘happy moment’ as PM Narendra Modi took oath for the third time as PM. She quoted as per ANI, “Whatever work is left, we will definitely complete it in the third term."

PM Modi took oath in the presence of the honorable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

