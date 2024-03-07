Anupam Kher announces his directorial Tanvi The Great on birthday; informs he will kick-start filming soon

It is Anupam Kher’s birthday today and social media has been filled with wishes for the veteran star. The actor had hinted at a surprise that he has for his fans which he will be announcing on his birthday. And today on his special day, Anupam announced his next venture which is going to be a film titled Tanvi The Great. The best part is that the veteran star is going to direct this film under his banner Anupam Kher Studios.

Anupam Kher announces his next directorial venture

Taking to his social media platform, Anupam Kher shared the news of his directorial on his birthday, accompanied by a heartfelt video featuring his mother. The actor can be seen seeking her blessings as he embarks on this new journey. Standing right in front of a home-built temple that also has a picture of his late father on the top of the wall, Anupam hands the script of his film Tanvi The Great to his mother and asks her to bless the entire team.

Sharing the video he wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio"

Check out the video:

The moment he made this announcement, fans expressed their happiness for Anupam Kher’s new venture. One of his close friends and actress’ Mahima Chaudhry too took to the comments section and wrote, “Janam din ki dher sari shubhkamnaen aur bohot bohot badhai director sahab aaj aapki film ki shuruaat pe.” Even Rakesh Roshan dropped in a comment and wrote, “Anupam Birthday Greetings & all the best on your new journey.”

