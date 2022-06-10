Pardes star Mahima Chaudhry is now cancer free; Here's the story of her courage

Mahima Chaudhry, best-known for her performance in Subhash Ghai’s 1997 directorial Pardes, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, was diagnosed with breast cancer. However, the actress has now revealed that she is cancer free. Talking to The Times of India, the actress said, "I am cancer free. It got all over about 3 to 4 months back." She also said that she needs to make it clear that she did not take any treatment for her breast cancer in the US. "People didn't see the video fully, they have just jumped to conclude that I went to America for my treatment. But the fact is that I was very much in Mumbai."

Mahima also told the news portal that her daughter Aryana did not go to school while she was recuperating. "She categorically told me that she'll stay at home because she didn't want to risk the COVID virus from coming home as I was in my recovery stage. So, she didn't go to school when it reopened after the COVID phase. She took her classes online; they gave her that provision," the actress added.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday morning shared a video in which Mahima is seen telling him all about her fight with breast cancer and the fact that not even her parents were in the know. Kher captioned the video as: caption that read: "Story of Mahima Chaudhry's courage and cancer. I called Mahima Chaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film The Signature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has breast cancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima."

He further added, "You are my hero! Friends, send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is back on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her."

Mahima Chaudhry has featured in films like Daag: The Fire, Kurukshetra, Dhadkan, Lajja, Baghban, Om Jai Jagadish and Dil Hai Tumhaara among others. She was last seen in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate.

