Mahesh Bhatt recalls ignoring Aamir Khan's negative feedback about Anupam Kher's ‘loud’ acting

Aamir Khan is popularly known as Mr. Perfectionist because when he works on a film, he gives his everything to the process. But it seems like the superstar expects the same from other artists working on his films as well. Recently during a chat, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran actor Anupam Kher recalled how Aamir once gave negative feedback about Kher's performance to Bhatt.

Aamir Khan complained about Anupam Kher's loud performance to Mahesh Bhatt

According to a report in The Indian Express, during a special chat for Anupam’s Actor Prepares students, on the 39th anniversary of Mahesh Bhatt and Anupam Kher's film Saaransh, Bhatt and Kher recalled an incident involving them and Aamir Khan on the sets of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. Talking about it, Kher said that he looked like Chunky Panday’s father, who was a very well-known doctor when he came for the rehearsal on the first day.

"My reference point was that this character is the world’s first dad who encourages his daughter to elope on her own wedding. But when Mr Aamir Khan did his first scene with me…” he shared.

Adding to it further, Bhatt said that Aamir told him that Anupam was giving a very loud performance and that he ignored the feedback. The filmmaker felt that since a co-actor had brought this up, he should mention it to Anupam.

"He took me aside, and…” Bhatt mimed the self-assured gesture that Kher had made to him, reassuring him that he was sure of what tone to take in the performance. And that was more than enough for the filmmaker. “I said okay, and that character made the role what it was,” Bhatt concluded.

About Mahesh Bhatt and Aamir Khan's relationship

Mahesh Bhatt has been vocal in the past as well about having creative differences with Aamir because of his involvement in other aspects of filmmaking.

Talking to Wild Film India, the Zakhm director once said that it wasn’t a pleasant experience for him to work with Aamir during Ghulam.

"When a man is burdened by his greatness, that burden is shared by people around him. Economically, that is very difficult, especially if you’re making movies with reasonable budgets. You can strive for excellence, but not perfection. Perfection is an illness. Excellence can be achieved through hard work,” shared Bhatt.

