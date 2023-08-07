EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan took Anil Kapoor’s help in convincing Rakesh Roshan to make Koi Mil Gaya

The blockbuster film from 2003 Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity G Zinta, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on August 8. The Rakesh Roshan directorial was well received by critics and audiences alike and has become a cult classic. It has immense repeat value and continues to be a topic of memes on the internet. The film was also successful in reviving Hrithik’s career after many of his films had failed at the box office. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik has revealed how back then he took the help of actor Anil Kapoor to convince his father to make the film.

Hrithik Roshan reveals how Anil Kapoor convinced Rakesh Roshan to make Koi Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and discussed the making process of Koi Mil Gaya as well as disclosed some unknown facts about the film. On being asked to reveal some trivia about the film, Hrithik opened up about how he actually convinced his father to make the movie. He explained how he met actor Anil Kapoor and asked for his assistance to persuade his father into making the film.

Hrithik said, “I used the help of Mr. Anil Kapoor to convince dad. When he reached a point where he was thinking whether he should make the film or not, Anil uncle was at home or I had met him somewhere. He then had a chat with papa. He and I were discussing and I told him, ‘Anil uncle please tell papa we must do it’ and then I think he spoke to him and finally he got convinced to do it.” Have a look:

Interestingly, Rakesh Roshan and Anil Kapoor have been friends for a long time. They share a lovely bond and have also worked together in films like Khel and Karobaar.

About Hrithik Roshan and Preity G Zinta’s Koi Mil Gaya

Koi Mil Gaya was a science fiction film in which a differently abled young man communicates with an extraterrestrial being from outer space through his late father’s computer. It starred Hrithik, Preity, Rekha, Prem Chopra and an ensemble cast of children. Two sequels to the film have also been made, namely Krrish and Krrish 3.

