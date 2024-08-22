WATCH: Anupam Kher officially announces collaboration with Iain Glen for Tanvi: The Great; Game of Thrones actor calls India ‘beautiful country’

In March 2024, Anupam Kher announced that he was going to direct a new film called Tanvi: The Great. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Mumbai. Yesterday, August 21, 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Iain Glen has been cast in the movie. We also showcased some images of the Game of Thrones actor with Kher from the sets. Now, the director has made an official announcement about their collaboration, while Iain called India a ‘beautiful country.’

Today, August 22, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a video with Iain Glen, who is famous for his role of Jorah Mormont in the series Game of Thrones. In the video, Kher told Iain, “Iain, yesterday our picture got leaked and it became viral. Now, why don’t we tell people what you’re doing here?”

In response, Iain revealed that he was there to join the film Tanvi: The Great and expressed his excitement. Kher said that he was delighted to have him and had seen a lot of his work. They also talked about previously working together in the British series Mrs Wilson.

Kher stated that he called Iain and told him about a "brilliant role" in Tanvi: The Great. He added that the latter was gracious enough to accept. Kher also expressed his gratitude to him. Iain mentioned that it was his pleasure. The DDLJ actor welcomed him to India, and the duo also did ‘Namaste’ together.

Advertisement

Watch the video here!

In the caption, Anupam Kher made the official casting announcement. He wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT: Ladies and Gentlemen! Since our pic went viral from the sets of #TanviTheGreat yesterday, both #IainGlen and I decided to announce to the world about our collaboration for the film.”

Expressing his feelings, he mentioned, “On a personal note I feel delighted and privileged to have #Iain act in my directorial venture. I have been an admirer of his brilliance on stage and on screen and of course of #GameOfThrones! Thank you my friend! Jai Ho! #TanviTheGreat #GameOfThrones #MagicOfCinema.”

In the comments section of the post, Iain Glen shared his happiness, saying, “Anupam is a very special man. It’s impossible to spend any time with him without your view of the world being enriched. I’m so happy to be part of his film #TanviTheGreat.” Talking about being in India for the first time, he said, “And my first time in India. A beautiful country with beautiful people.”

Advertisement

Check out his comment!

Fans also expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Two brilliant personalities together!” while another wrote, “Sir Jorah! this is huge.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, a source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Glen will be playing a substantial role in the film. Anupam Kher has gotten all the celebrated people in his team - from Oscar-winning MM Keeravani to do the music to Academy Winner Resul Pookutty as Sound Designer, among many more. Iain Glen joining the cast has just added more excitement."

Tanvi: The Great is produced by Anupam Kher under his banner, Anupam Kher Studio. It marks his second directorial venture after his 2002 movie Om Jai Jagadish, which starred Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar, Tara Sharma, and Waheeda Rehman.

ALSO READ: PIC: Priyanka Chopra and Madhur Bhandarkar have ‘fascinating discussion’ at her LA residence; fans hope for Fashion 2