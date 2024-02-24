Anupam Mittal gears up for next project, Hint: ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’; Is he taking cues from Pepsi?

Anupam Mittal, the enigmatic Founder of a prominent matchmaking platform, also recognized for his role as a sharp-witted judge on a popular reality show, has become a notable figure in the business and entertainment industry. But now, the buzz in the business corridors is hinting at something new.

Anupam Mittal’s cryptic Instagram post

Anupam Mittal, known for his audacious ventures, recently set the social media world on fire with a cryptic Instagram reel. In his latest reel, he said, “Itne dillon ko milaane ke baad bhi, apni gaadi aagey badh rahi phir bhi… Yeh Dil Maange More. Maybe it’s about time I do something about this dil ki feeling?” As online chatter peaks, one can’t help but wonder: What’s Anupam Mittal up to now? With a tagline reminiscent of Pepsi’s iconic ‘90s campaign, ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’, his followers are leaving no stone unturned to decode the message.

While the details remain under wraps for now, people are flooding his Instagram with comments, each trying to crack the code and predict his next move. Curiosity is infectious, and it seems like everyone is eagerly awaiting the big reveal.

As his announcement continues to drive conversations on social media and in the offline world, the question looms large: With a tagline echoing Pepsi’s memorable slogan, “Yeh Dil Maange More”, - What will Anupam Mittal unveil next, and how will it reshape the entrepreneurial landscape?

