Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal on becoming famous post the show: ‘It has hugely affected my life’

Shark Tank India 3 is creating waves with its interesting set of pitchers convincing the judges to invest in their brands. While the business ideas on the show become viral in no time, the sharks sitting in the panel also manage to grab eyeballs with their takes on the pitches. One judge who has been associated with Shark Tank India since its beginning is Anupam Mittal. By now, he has earned a lot of fame and recognition. In a recent interaction with Shantanu on his Barbershop podcast, Anupam opened up on the effect of popularity on his life.

Anupam Mittal says being a celebrity comes with immense perks

When asked how it feels to be a celebrated personality, Anupam Mittal said that social status comes with immense perks. He asserted that though he feels like a star, the stardom level isn’t similar to that of Shah Rukh Khan. The businessman shared how he feels privileged to be famous.

Anupam stated, “The celebrityhood, the stardom, the name, it has affected my life hugely. It is not like I can’t walk on the streets, Shah Rukh Khan thodi na hun (I am no Shah Rukh Khan). But some places get more crowded than others. Airports and all are a big mess. If you go to an event, it becomes tough, it becomes very crowded.”

Catch a glimpse from Anupam Mittal's interview:

Furthermore, the entrepreneur quoted an anecdote of a fan encounter and said, “People also just catch you. This incident happened last year. I was crossing the road and there was a guy on his bike. He slowed down his bike and just grabbed my hand. I was like, ‘Boss what are you doing?’ and he told me, ‘Sir photo leni hai! (I want to take a photo)’ I said, ‘Jaan thodi lega (Won’t take my life)!’ So that happens, when you go out people do recognise thinking that you are out of reach– that is, they don’t expect to see you. A lot of people will look twice but walk away thinking, ‘nahi ho sakta (he cannot be).'”

Shedding light on the advantages that come with popularity, Anupam Mittal stated, “I love it. I embrace it. I don’t have to stand in queues anymore, what can be better than that? You don’t need restaurant reservations. So there are perks. A lot of people become famous and start complaining about lack of privacy. I find it very amusing.”

For the unversed, Anupam Mittal is currently judging Shark Tank India 3. The other sharks on the show include Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh, Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua and Ronnie Screwvala. The show streams on the Sony LIV app.

