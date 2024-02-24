Shark Tank India 3 saw three impressive pitches in the latest episode. One was the founders of smart travel essentials, nex a smart calculator, and last was easy-to-use gold and jewelry savings app. The founders of the smart calculator are young people and the CEO is only 22. While checking out their product, Shark Anupam Mittal makes a hilarious comment on Aman Gupta. Read on to know how the latter reacted.

Young CEO of smart calculator impresses Sharks

The second pitch of the day- founders of the smart calculator- Satyam Sahu, Praveen Mishra and Shanmugam Vadivel S are from Bengaluru and they asked for Rs 55 lakh for 1%. They share their pitch in which they mention their smart calculators are for shopkeepers.

The CEO, Praveen is 22 years old, while the other two are 26 and 31 years old. Hearing about their work and business, the Sharks admit that they are quite impressed. Shark Vineeta Singh says to one of the pitchers that at the age of 22, the work he has done is very impressive. Varun Dua, who joined this episode added, “Very commendable.”

Check out glimpses from the Shark Tank India 3 episode here:

The Sharks try out the calculator and Aman Gupta is asked to pose as if he was paying a shopkeeper. To this, Shark Anupam Mittal jokes, “Aman paisa dete nahi hain, wo udhar main saman leke aata hain. (Aman doesn’t pay the shopkeeper, he takes items on credit).” Hearing this, Aman laughs.

Advertisement

Varun Dua is the first Shark to make an offer. Radhika Gupta says she wants to join Varun on his offer and shares her deal. Aman advises to create a differentiator. Anupam also makes an offer, and then excludes debt from it.

The Shark Tank India 3 pitchers request Varun and Radhika to eliminate the debt. Both parties agree and they sign a deal of Rs 60 lakh for 2% equity.

After they leave with the deal, Sharks Radhika Gupta and others talk about their dedication and say that it was a wise investment.

Radhika Gupta on investing in the company

Today, the Shark Tank India 3 judge took to social media and shared how excited she was to invest in the company. She wrote, "I love companies that are solving problems - especially financial ones - unique to Indian consumers, the Indian way."

She also praised the founders and dropped a note to motivate them. It reads, "My most unconventional but exciting investment on the Tank, very happy to partner with ToHands in their journey. Incidentally they discussed V4 when the show was shot, it has already been launched before it was aired. Clapping more than two hands for you and looking forward to learn from you guys!"

Along with the caption, Radhika Gupta also shared the clip from the episode, which is merged with her video that shows her introducing the brand and talking about why she invested in the company.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3 promo: Will this Gen Z entrepreneur be able to fish a deal? Or will her pitch tank?