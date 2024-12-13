Anurag Kashyap proudly defends 'sensitive' SIL Shane Gregoire for viral video showing him in tears during wedding with Aaliyah; 'I am not half…’

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got married to Shane Gregoire at a dreamy wedding ceremony, and inside views from the event went viral. Recently, Anurag Kashyap commented on one such viral video and defended his son-in-law. He mentioned that Shane Gregoire is a sensitive man, and he couldn't have wished for a more suitable groom for her daughter.

In a viral video Pinkvilla shared, Shane was getting emotional when his bride, Aaliyah Kashyap, approached him under a flower canopy. She was accompanied by her bridesmaids, including Khushi Kapoor, Sakshi Shivdasani, looking mesmerizing in a soft pink floral lehenga with matching jewelry for the day. The groom couldn't take his eyes off her, so he got teary-eyed in an adorable gesture that received mixed reactions from the audience.

While many praised the moment as touching, some netizens criticized Shane, accusing him of seeking attention by crying or following a trend. Anurag Kashyap, known to share his candid thoughts, defended his son-in-law and admired his sensitive nature. He gushed about how Shane loved his daughter and stated he isn't half the way his son-in-law is with his daughter Aaliyah.

He penned, "My son-in-law is just the most sensitive human being, and how he loves my daughter is so special. So everyone who thinks it's a trend or he is doing it to go viral can take a hike. I could not have wished for a better son-in-law. I am not half as good as a father the way Shane is to Aaliyah."

His reply quickly caught the attention of netizens who couldn't help but adore the filmmaker's comments for Gregoire. One user wrote, "Congratulations, god bless them." another user penned, "So happy for you hate is from the people who will fail to experience this love. Please ignore, you have done everything beautifully."

For those unaware, Aaliyah Kashyap is a popular content creator and YouTuber. She met Shane Gregoire on a dating app. Their wedding was attended by celebrities like Khushi Kapoor, Vikramaditya Motwane, Imtiaz Ali, Kalki Koechlin, and more.

