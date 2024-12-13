Anurag Kashyap is one happy dad taking over DJ console at daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding with Shane Gregoire; don't miss the newly-wed couple grooving to dhol beats

Anurag Kashyap is currently the happiest person on Earth. That’s because his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got married to the love of her life, Shane Gregoire. To celebrate the union of the couple, the filmmaker hosted a grand soiree spread across multiple days. At their wedding reception, the director had a blast and took over the DJ console. The newly wedded couple was also spotted grooving to the beats of the dhol. Check it out!

Several Bollywood actors attended the wedding reception of Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap in Mumbai. Among them was actress Shweta Basu, who stunned at the event in a gorgeous golden lehenga. The diva also dropped several inside glimpses from the celebration which included a video of the happy father Anurag who was seen having a gala time at the soiree.

In the clip, the Black Friday director can be seen taking over the DJ console and switching songs at the party. He even had a blast dancing to the tunes of a popular Bollywood song.

Take a look:

In another video, the bride Aaliyah was seen making her husband Shane Gregoire dance to Hindi songs. Like a true blue Indian at a wedding festivity, the groom turned dholwala for the night and funnily tried to play the musical instrument. He also made his wife sit on the dhol and both of them grooved to Bollywood songs at their wedding reception.

Take a look:

Aaliyah tied the knot with Shane on December 11, 2024 soon after which several beautiful inside moments from the event surfaced on the internet. In an earlier clip from the couple’s Mehendi ceremony, the shutterbugs caught Anurag entering the venue. When they asked him to express his emotional on his daughter’s wedding, the filmmaker hilariously said, “Abey yaar! Hosh nahi hai mujhe chaar din se, aur tum log… (I am not in my senses since the past four days and you guys are asking…)”

In another clip from the couple’s wedding reception, he asked the media not to ask him any questions. However, he did tell them “Dikh nhi raha hai shakal par? Roraha hu main. (Can’t you see on my face? I am crying.)”

Take a look:

The star-studded wedding reception was attended by celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Vikram Aditya Motwane, and many more.

