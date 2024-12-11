Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah makes mesmerizing bridal entry at her wedding with Shane Gregoire; Imtiaz Ali, Khushi Kapoor and more join

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, is set to marry her longtime partner, Shane Gregoire. Their enchanting wedding ceremony is taking place in Mumbai, and the celebrations are already underway. We recently received some beautiful pictures and videos from the festivities, showcasing the stunning bride as she made a breathtaking entrance beneath a floral canopy.

In the viral photos and videos from Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding, we caught a glimpse of the bride gracefully walking to the mandap under a traditional phoolon ki chadar held high by her bride squad, which included her best friend, actor Khushi Kapoor.

Take a look:

She was seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga with an intricate floral design that perfectly complemented her elegance. Aaliyah completed her look with matching jewelry, open tresses, and subtle makeup, looking radiant as she entered the venue.

On the other hand, groom Shane Gregoire looked charming in a golden sherwani as he made his way to the wedding venue amid dhol beats. His father-in-law, Anurag Kashyap, also donned a golden traditional outfit as he welcomed the baraat with high energy.

The wedding festivities were attended by many popular personalities, including filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who donned a black sherwani paired with a pink dhoti. He shares a good bond with the filmmaker and posed with him before the paps.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor continued to mesmerize us with her ethnic best, as she did during other pre-wedding festivities on her close friend's special day.

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife and actress, Kalki Koechlin, also attended the big day. She wore a stunning green saree with a sleeveless blouse and minimal accessories. Koechlin completed her look with open tresses and a dainty necklace.

For those unaware, Aaliyah is a popular social media influencer who met Shane Gregoire on a dating app. Their love story blossomed over time, and Shane proposed to her in Bali. The couple got engaged in a grand ceremony in Mumbai last year.

ALSO READ: Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s ‘super personal’ henna design has a special connection to their pets; Don’t miss Khushi Kapoor’s mehendi