Anurag Kashyap reveals Naseeruddin Shah once got upset with him for THIS reason

Anurag Kashyap, who was recently seen in the Disney+Hotstar series Bad Cop, has been contributing to the Hindi film industry since the 1990s. Apart from writing, producing, and directing movies, Kashyap has also tried his talent in acting.

Anurag Kashyap recently spoke about how he once got Naseeruddin Shah upset over a project.

Anurag Kashyap recalls when he quit Naseeruddin Shah's project

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Anurag Kashyap recalled that he was once cast in Naseeruddin Shah's play from his theatre group, Motley. However, the filmmaker-actor quit the play to enter the Hindi film industry.

When asked if acting was his initial passion before directing films, Kashyap said he always wanted to be in movies.

"Writing or acting was the easiest way to get into it. The moment I got the chance to write a film, I quit one of the biggest plays I was cast in by Naseer Saab, in Motley," he shared.

The director of the Gangs of Wasseypur remembered that the senior actor was quite upset with him after he chose to write for a film. And that movie was none other than Satya.

"...And he was very upset with me. Then I got to write Satya," Kashyap added.

Anurag Kashyap talks about his acting journey

Anurag Kashyap then took a look back at his acting journey in Bollywood. Kashyap reminisced that he was a "failed actor" in his initial years. Kashyap admitted that he didn't understand the medium back then.

The 51-year-old filmmaker expressed that he feels confident about his acting skills as he has understood art in the last 25 years, adding, "I know I can do it."

Anurag Kashyap got his big break with Ram Gopal Varma's directorial venture, Satya, in 1998, where he worked as a co-dialogue writer.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker-actor later collaborated with Naseeruddin Shah in movies like The Girl in Yellow Boots (2010) and Kuttey (2023). While Kashyap directed the 2010 movie, he acted in the 2023 film.

Before Bad Cop, the filmmaker has also acted in Luck By Chance, Shagird, Akira, and AK vs AK, to name a few.

