EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday and Imtiaz Ali mutually part ways on a love story due to date conflicts

Ananya Panday and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali have mutually decided to part ways for an upcoming period love story that was supposed to mark their first collaboration. The reason why this exciting collaboration couldn't happen is due to date issues.

There have been rumors doing rounds that Ananya chose the upcoming rom-com with Kartik Aaryan titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri over Imtiaz Ali's forthcoming film, but that's not true. A source close to the project exclusively told Pinkvilla that Ananya and Imtiaz won't be collaborating because the dates required for the shooting were not matching.

Pinkvilla was the first to share that Naseeruddin Shah has joined Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina for the upcoming period love story with a contemporary touch. The film will feature three actresses from different generations, and the process of casting them is underway. The yet-untitled project is expected to go on floors by Summer 2025 and have a big screen release on Valentine's Day weekend 2026.

Meanwhile, after a successful 2024, Ananya Panday has an exciting lineup of films for fans, which include Kesari Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is expected to be released in cinemas on March 14, 2025. Chand Mera Dil, helmed by Vivek Soni, will also be released in 2025. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is a 2026 release.

Talking about Imtiaz Ali he's also working on the romantic comedy Idiots of Istanbul, which will bring Fahadh Fasil and Triptii Dimri together. The filmmaker will move on to the project by early 2026.