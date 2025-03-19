Anurag Kashyap clarifies his ‘half-baked’ comment on Pratik Gandhi, Tillotama Shome’s Saare Jahan Se Accha post blasting Netflix’s ‘morally corrupt’ top bosses

Anurag Kashyap recently shared a long note praising the British Netflix drama Adolescence. The maverick filmmaker didn’t mince his words while calling out the ‘hypocrisy’ of the ‘dishonest and morally corrupt’ top bosses of the streaming platform. Most recently, the filmmaker issued a clarification after calling Saare Jahan Se Accha ‘half-baked.’

Taking to his Instagram stories, Anurag Kashyap shared a note clarifying his remark on Pratik Gandhi , Tillotama Shome, and Kritika Kamra’s spy thriller Saare Jahan Se Accha.

He wrote, "Just a clarification. I have not seen the show to comment on the outcome. I talked about the time when Netflix India brought a half-baked show to me as compensation for abandoning Maximum City. It was half-baked then. Since then, writers and creators have worked on it. And only when it comes out will one know whether it’s good or bad. #SaareJahanSeAchcha."

For the unversed, the Gangs of Wasseypur director had shared an appreciation post for the drama series Adolescence and alleged that the top bosses of the streaming platform would have rejected such a show from India or would have turned it into a 90-minute film.

Expressing his frustration, Kashyap asked, "How do we ever create something so powerful and honest with a bunch of the most dishonest and morally corrupt people at @netflix.in, backed so strongly by the boss in LA?" in one part of his long note.

Post shared by Anurag Kashyap bashing Netflix

He further exposed the hypocrisy of the top bosses of the streaming platform by alleging that their only interest in India is to increase subscriptions and nothing else.

"There was a time when Eric Barmack would reach out on Facebook to create something with Netflix. Now, they send you a show like Saare Jahan Se Achcha—which wasn’t even written properly and was half-baked. By the way, it has already changed directors and been shot twice (inevitably)," he remarked.

"It makes me frustrated, jealous of shows like Adolescence, and envious and hopeless. I hope they learn from its reception and realize that all the best things Indian Netflix does are mostly either acquired (Delhi Crime, Black Warrant) or the ones they least believed in (Kohrra, Trial by Fire). Fingers crossed for a better future," he concluded.