Gangs Of Wasseypur on OTT: Where to watch Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cult-classic ahead of its re-release

The trend of re-releases has taken over the entire Hindi film industry. After Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil To Pagal Hai, Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur is set to hit the big screens again on February 28. While you gear up to enjoy this crime-drama thriller on the big screen once more, we’re here to share the streaming platforms where you can watch the film from the comfort of your home.

The critically acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, and Huma Qureshi, is available for streaming on Prime Video and Netflix. All you need is a paid subscription to either platform. So, don’t miss the chance to revisit this cinematic masterpiece before its big-screen return!

It is worth noting that Gangs Of Wasseypur was previously re-released from August 5 to September 5, 2024. Now, for the second time, this crime thriller is set for a theatrical comeback. The announcement was made by PVR INOX in collaboration with the film’s team members.

In a recent post, the iconic poster of the film, featuring the lead cast—including Nawazuddin Siddiqui , Manoj Bajpayee, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Pankaj Tripathi , among others—was shared. "The unforgettable saga of grit and glory is here again! Gangs of Wasseypur returns to light up the big screen. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 28!" the post was captioned.

Re-release announcement post

Reacting to the post, several fans flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement about the announcement. One fan exclaimed, "Yessss, finallyyyy!" while another suggested, "Combine both parts with just one intermission." A third dedicated fan asked, "Why only PVR multiplexes? Try to add single-screen 70mm theaters," and another wished, "I hope they don't edit or trim it."

Gangs of Wasseypur was initially released in 2012. The two-part film was directed and backed by Anurag Kashyap. It was also written by him in collaboration with Zeishan Quadri.