Vijay Sethupathi reveals why Maharaja will always be special for him; 'Film again proved that I am...'

Vijay Sethupathi's 2024 starrer Maharaja was a massive hit in theaters. The actor recently revealed that he was at the lowest point in his career when the film came to him.

Speaking at an award event for Behindwoods, he said, “I will always remember the success of this film till the end because, for 2-3 years, my films weren’t doing well. Many said my career was over, but the film again proved that I'm MAHARAJA. I knew the film would do well, but I didn't expect it to be appreciated worldwide, including in China.”

Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan, is an action-revenge thriller. The film follows the story of a barber in Chennai named Maharaja, who lives as a single father with his daughter.

However, their lives take a turn when a cherished dustbin of theirs gets stolen, prompting Maharaja to retrieve it with the help of the police. Soon, everyone realizes that the matter is far more serious than a stolen garbage bin, with shocking truths being unveiled.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Bharathiraja, and many more in key roles.

The movie was a massive box office success and received immense praise from critics. Outside India, the film also became a huge hit in China.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen playing a co-lead in Viduthalai Part 2. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is a period political crime thriller that follows a police constable caught in the midst of an operation to apprehend a revolutionary.

The second installment in this two-part film series features Soori as the co-lead, alongside an ensemble cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, and Balaji Sakthivel. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Moving forward, Vijay Sethupathi is set to appear in lead roles in Ace, Train, and an untitled project directed by Pandiraj, where he will star alongside Nithya Menen.