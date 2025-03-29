Anurag Kashyap lauds SS Rajamouli for maintaining originality in work while ‘10 other cheap versions’ try to copy him

SS Rajamouli has continually evolved into one of the most talented filmmakers of the decade. Each of his films has turned out to be nothing short of a masterpiece, and he has never shied away from experimenting with every new project.

Recently, fellow filmmaker Anurag Kashyap lauded the Baahubali director for maintaining a strong sense of originality in his work, despite the fact that many others attempt to imitate and replicate his style of filmmaking and direction.

While addressing students at a film school, he said, “The biggest example is SS Rajamouli. And then there are 10 cheap versions of Rajamouli. But all 10 cheap versions can’t be Rajamouli because Rajamouli is an original, no? So everybody thinks his style works, and they try to copy him. But his ideas come from within—he knows where they’re coming from.”

Whether one agrees or not, SS Rajamouli’s successive projects have been nothing less than blockbusters at the box office. From the Baahubali franchise to RRR and many others, the director has set a benchmark for himself—one he strives to raise with every passing project.

At the moment, the filmmaker is busy shooting his next big film, SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

This project has sparked keen interest among fans, who are eagerly anticipating a massive collaboration between such a renowned director and top-class actors.

Rajamouli has been filming this Mahesh Babu starrer across various locations in the country, as its globe-trotting theme requires diverse outdoor backdrops. In fact, from various leaked glimpses from the film’s sets, one can clearly see the construction of massive sets that resemble larger-than-life landscapes.

A specific and important schedule of SSMB29 was recently wrapped up in Odisha, where the cast and crew captured scenes against the backdrop of the region’s table-top hills. While there have been several leaks from the project, the makers have still managed to maintain a high level of privacy around the film.