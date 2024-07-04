‘Malayalam cinema is better than Bollywood’: Anurag Kashyap re-posts a bold phrase

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has directed cults like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Dev D, and many others managed to create a flutter with one more controversy- an Instagram story, pointing out a very interesting analogy.

Anurag Kashyap shared an Instagram post about "Why Malayalam Cinema Is Better Than Bollywood" which has unsurprisingly gone viral. It's very rare when Bollywood filmmakers admit their fondness and admiration for another regional cinema, and this has made Kashyap's statement very special.

Why does Anurag Kashyap feel Malayalam Cinema is better?

Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram story to share a post by ScoopWhoop with the title ‘Why Malayalam cinema is better than Bollywood. According to the Instagram post shared by the filmmaker, humane stories and relatable characters on screen make Malayalam cinema stand out.

The post stated that "the soul" of Malayalam cinema lies in authenticity and relatability to experience, in contrast to Bollywood's high mortgage on drama. Anurag Kashyap's shared post further highlights that another reason for the success of Malayalam cinema is more involvement of film people in production houses. Recent examples of such films are Aavesham and Premalu, where Fahadh Faasil is actively involved in production.

Anurag Kashyap’s involvement in South Cinema so far

Kashyap has been slowly involved in South Indian Cinema lately. Overwhelmed with Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, the filmmaker said that he wished to be part of a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and thus, he landed on the sets of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap performed the memorable death scene in Leo.

His other contributions to South Indian filmography include an important antagonist role in Nayanthara's Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018) and a successful turn in the blockbuster Maharaja with Vijay Sethupathi which was released last month. Though his day-to-day prominence in South cinema has been increasing, Kashyap hasn't appeared in any Malayalam movie to date.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's praise for Malayalam cinema not only points toward the unique appeal of this industry but also underlines a growing taste for its style of filmmaking. With Malayalam cinema going great guns, it’s clear that its impact is being recognized well beyond its regional boundaries.

