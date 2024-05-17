Arjit Taneja has been getting a lot of love for his stint on the Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The actor plays the character of Virat and is getting rave reviews for the same. Last year, Taneja played a cameo in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and now, the talented actor is all set to be a part of Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Arjit to learn more about the movie, and he obliged us with an interesting anecdote about the film. Read on to know more.

Arjit Taneja on bagging Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

When asked about bagging another Dharma movie after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Arjit Taneja said, "Well, it is just a coincidence. In fact, I shot for this movie way before I did Rocky Aur Rani... We shot for this around two or three years back. It has been a great experience. It was very different from how a TV show is shot. The whole atmosphere was different. Rajkumar Rao is one of the finest actors that we have in the Bollywood industry, and it was an enchanting experience to work with him in the movie."

Take a look at Arjit Taneja's recent reel from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye sets:

Arjit Taneja's glimpses from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

In the song Dekha Tenu from the movie, Arjit can be seen in the frame with Rajkumar Rao during the wedding sequence. The Kumkum Bhagya actor looked dapper in the glimpses of the traditional outfit.

More about Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is a movie directed by Sharan Sharma for Dharma Productions. The story of the project revolves around a couple, coincidently named Mahi, who share an immense love for Mahendra Singh Dhoni and cricket. They fell in love after getting into an arranged marriage.

Mahi, played by Rajkumar Rao, plays an aspiring cricketer who ends up taking up another job due to family pressure. He realizes that his wife (Janhvi Kapoor) is a gifted cricketer and pledges to train her to become a successful cricketer.

Apart from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Arjit Taneja is known for his stellar performances in projects like Kumkum Bhagya, Bahu Begum, Kaleerien, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, among others.