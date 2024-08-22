Arshad Warsi recalls Sanjay Dutt almost getting in a real street fight in Bangkok with 2 foreigners: 'Goras thought ki yeh koi don hain'

Arshad Warsi recently recounted an incident in Bangkok involving him and Sanjay Dutt, the iconic Munna Bhai and Circuit pair. The duo confronted a group of foreigners who had catcalled Anusha Dandekar. As tensions rose, a crowd of Sanjay Dutt’s fans gathered, cheering for the actor. The foreigners, mistaking Sanjay for a real gangster, were intimidated and quickly backed down, ending the confrontation. He said, “Toh all of a sudden, these two goras thought ki yeh koi don hain area ke. They ran.”

In a recent conversation with Samdish Bhatia, Arshad Warsi recounted an experience from their time shooting Anthony Kaun Hai? in Bangkok. After the day’s shoot, he, along with Sanjay Dutt, his friend Bittu, and Anusha Dandekar, went out for dinner. As they walked, Arshad was ahead, with Sanjay and Bittu behind him, and Anusha leading the way. At that moment, two foreigners noticed Anusha and one of them made a comment.

Arshad Warsi went on to describe how the situation escalated. As he approached the foreigners, he noticed that they were quite tall and imposing—though, as he joked, everyone seems tall to him. The foreigners had been drinking and were starting to get aggressive, so it looked like a fight was about to break out. Arshad stood his ground, but then, suddenly, Sanjay Dutt and Bittu joined him from behind. Both Sanjay and Bittu, who are physically imposing like mountains, made the scene even more intense.

Arshad Warsi continued by describing how the situation quickly changed. As it seemed like a fight was about to break out, Bittu suddenly intervened and asked someone to put down the camera. Sanjay Dutt also told them to stop filming. He added, "Suddenly, humne fight chod di aur hum bol rahe hain camera rakh. Yeh dono gore soch rahe hain, ‘Inko camera se kya problem hai?’ Sab wahan se chilla rahe hain, ‘Baba, baba.’"

Amid the chaos, people around them were shouting, “Baba, baba,” leading the foreigners to believe that Sanjay and Bittu were local gangsters. They quickly fled the scene, creating a bizarre and unexpected turn of events.

In the same interview, Arshad Warsi offered his take on the film Kalki 2898 AD. While he commended Amitabh Bachchan’s role as Ashwatthama, he criticized Prabhas’s appearance and said it felt like he looked like a 'joker' in the film. Warsi suggested that Prabhas's character would have benefited from a look akin to that of Mel Gibson, rather than the one shown in the film. His remarks have ignited debate within the South Indian film community, prompting reactions and discussions about his review.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshad Warsi was last seen in the web series Modern Love Mumbai. He is set to appear next alongside Akshay Kumar in the third installment of Jolly LLB.

