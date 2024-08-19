Arshad Warsi gives BRUTAL review of Kalki 2898 AD, calls Prabhas ‘joker’ in the hit film: ‘Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar’

Arshad Warsi has taken the internet by storm as he recently reviewed Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The actor compared Prabhas’ look with that of a ‘joker’ while he heaped praise on Amitabh Bachchan’s presence in the film. The actor also talked tremendously about his life, career, and personal life.

Recently, while speaking with Samdish Bhatia on his YouTube channel, Arshad Warsi was asked about the last movie he watched. In response to this, the actor revealed that he watched Kalki 2898 AD. He was quick to add that he didn’t like the film. Despite expressing his disappointment, he sang praises for megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Calling Big B "unbelievable" and gushing over his performance, he said, "I can't understand that man. I swear, if we got the power he has, life ban jaaye (our lives would be set). He's unreal.”

He further gave his brutally honest review about Prabhas in the film stating, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

Advertisement

In the same interview, the actor praised Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal by saying that he hadn't seen a world like that before. He called it a "figment of a man's imagination" as he revealed enjoying it.

Arshad further asserted that films are made for entertainment and not for educational purposes. The Golmaal actor also stated that the audience watched Marvel Studios' Avengers as it "created a world that we haven't seen before." He went on to acknowledge Anurag Kashyap's style of filmmaking by saying that he doesn't "bore" him, as the Kennedy director shows him some other world.

On the work front, Arshad will be next seen in Subash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar. The comedy courtroom drama film also stars Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla in the key roles. Backed by Cape of Good Films with Disney, the film will be released on April 10, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chhaava Teaser OUT: Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ‘roars like a tiger’ in Laxman Utekar’s epic saga; Goosebumps guaranteed