Article 370: Yami Gautam REVEALS her mother's precious advice when she got pregnant during film shoot

Yami Gautam is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. She has had a successful transition from television to film. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Article 370. During the trailer launch event of the film, Yami and Aditya Dhar announced their pregnancy. Now, in a recent interview, Yami opened up about her pregnancy and revealed what her mother told her when she got pregnant during the film's shoot.

Yami Gautam shares her mother's advice when she was pregnant during Article 370 shoot

During a recent interview with Showsha, Yami Gautam shared that when she got to know that she was expecting her first baby, a portion of the Article 370 shoot was pending. The actor shared, “When we got to know, we still had a portion of the film to be shot. Luckily, all the training and rigorous pats were shot before."

Revealing her mother's advice during that time, Yami said, "My mother was like, ‘Yami, it’s a good thing that the feeling of hard work would also subconsciously seep in your child. So, be this hardworking mother.’ We have all seen our mothers do this, perhaps in more challenging times. All the strength is within us. We do not need to overthink. We should just be happy.”

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar announced pregnancy during Article 370 trailer launch

On February 8th, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar attended the trailer launch of Article 370. At the event, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Confirming the news, Dhar said that they will get to know if it's gonna be Laxmi or a Ganesha. "It was an amazing time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby honestly, it almost felt like..wo Abhimanyu waali story yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of Abhimanyu's story). The baby knows exactly about how 370 was abrogated," he shared.

About Article 370

Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, and helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami after URI. The film is set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024. The story of the film is set in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

