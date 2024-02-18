EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar decide not to have premiere of Article 370 in Kashmir for THIS reason

Yami Gautam is poised to make a grand return to the big screen following the phenomenal success of OMG 2 with her latest project, Article 370. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, the film also features Priyamani in a prominent role.

With the film set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024, the trio recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During their conversation, they delved into whether they had ever considered the idea of having the film's premiere in Kashmir.

Article 370 to not have a premiere in Kashmir

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar discussed the possibility of premiering their upcoming film Article 370 in Kashmir. Aditya shared, "Definitely, there was a discussion, but knowing where we are right now with the baby, we had to reduce a lot of traveling. That's why we are doing this interview also via Zoom. Because of that we had to take the decision that keep it local only mostly so that it's easier on Yami; otherwise, we would love to do that for sure".

Yami added, "You're spot on. That was definitely one of the important discussions, but as someone has said, life is a box of chocolates. You never know which one you're going to get. So we go with the flow, and we improvise."

Check out the full interview:

Advertisement

About Article 370

Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, with Aditya Suhas Jambhale directing. This project marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami after their success with URI. Scheduled for release on February 23, 2024, the film's narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. During the trailer launch event, Yami and Aditya made a special announcement - they are expecting their first child.