Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom enters final stage of shoot in Mumbai; details inside

Netflix officially announced Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's debut directorial series last week, and fans can't stay calm until its release. A new media report revealed that the show's production has entered the final stage, and its patchwork with Mona Singh and Lakshya has begun in Mumbai.

A new report in Mid-Day revealed that the patch shoot for Stardom began on Sunday at Whistling Woods International. For those unaware, it's a prominent film institute in Mumbai's Goregaon. It will be a seven-day schedule focusing on capturing additional location shots and refining key scenes.

Report further revealed Mona Singh and Lakshya, who play a significant role in the film, are expected to join later this week to complete their portions. Before wrapping up the shoot, the production will shift to Worli for specific entry scenes.

The source mentioned, “On Sunday, Aryan kicked off the patch schedule, in which he will largely take some location shots and can some scenes. While Mona [Singh] and the leading man were not required on Sunday, they are expected to join the shoot later this week.”

Along with completing the shoot, Aryan Khan's post-production team is simultaneously editing the series to complete it before the scheduled deadline. It highlights how Aryan ensures proper coordination between his debut show's production and editing units.

Stardom is based on uniquely exploring behind-the-scenes dynamics of Bollywood. It will also have star-studded cameos by industry heavyweights like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Aryan's father, Shah Rukh Khan. The series is scheduled to release in early 2025,, but other details about it have yet to be confirmed.

A few days ago, Netflix officially confirmed Aryan's debut series as a part of its 2025 projects lineup and dropped a post on Instagram, heightening fans' excitement. The streaming platform mentioned that it will be a 'one of a kind Bollywood series' showcasing 'Bollywood like never before.'

As a result, it has become a major talking point in the industry, with high expectations from fans and industry insiders alike. The show will be produced by Gauri Khan, Aryan's mother, under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

