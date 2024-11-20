Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan reveals his father’s favorite movie and it is not what you think; shares exciting detail about his directorial debut series

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is gearing up to make his mark in the industry with his highly-anticipated directorial debut show. On Tuesday, Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment teased the fans by making an official announcement. Meanwhile, the star kid went on to add anticipation by calling it a "banger" and revealing his favorite film of his father.

Recently, while speaking to The Hindu, Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan talked about his father and revealed a valuable lesson that he has taught him. He revealed that his father taught him to listen to everyone but follow his heart. Upon being asked about the current favorite song on his party playlist, Khan teased the fans by mentioning, “It’s an unreleased song from my web series.”

In addition to this, Aryan was also asked to name his favorite film from his father’s illustrious career. In response to this, as one may assume his iconic romantic movie, the star kid stated, “Not sure. God knows… Ram Jaane?”

For the unversed, directed by Rajiv Mehra, Ram Jaane was released in 1995 and featured Shah Rukh Khan as an anti-hero. It also had Juhi Chawla, Vivek Mushran, Pankaj Kapur, and Puneet Issar in pivotal roles.

Apart from dedicating his time to films, Aryan has already established himself as a successful entrepreneur with his luxury streetwear brand, D’YAVOL. Managing his busy schedule, Aryan mentioned that over the last couple of years, he has been juggling many roles and that comes with its own set of challenges and hurdles. However, he has still been trying to dedicate himself to each project in equal measure.

Advertisement

It was on Tuesday that soon after streaming giant Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment announced Aryan's directorial debut series for 2025 release, the proud father reacted to the announcement by sharing it on his social media handles.

He stated, “We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds, and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment.”

Pinkvilla earlier informed you Aryan’s debut series is Stardom.

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa reveals Shah Rukh Khan is her fav actor; shares reaction upon first hearing Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup