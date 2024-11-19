Suhana Khan teases brother Aryan Khan as his directorial debut gets officially announced; promises ‘lots of laughs, drama, action and a little bit of trouble'

Bollywood star kids like Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and more are making news with their debuts. Now, Shah Rukh Khan's elder son, Aryan Khan, has become the center of attention as Netflix India has announced a new project marking his directorial debut. Taking the opportunity, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan shared an Instagram story teasing and cheering Aryan for the same.

The upcoming project by Aryan Khan is created and directed by him, while his family's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, will be backing it. Amid the new buzz, his sister Suhana Khan expressed her pride and happiness at the new development in her brother's career.

Take a look:

She re-shared Netflix India's post with a heartwarming yet fun message. "Lots of laughs, drama, action, and a little bit of trouble—just like it always is with you, @_aryan. I cannot wait! So proud," she wrote, highlighting their brother-sister camaraderie.

Meanwhile, the new project produced by Suhana and Aryan's mother, Gauri Khan, under Red Chillies Entertainment, is supposedly a unique Bollywood series. Although other details from the series are yet to be revealed, the streaming platform assured viewers that the new show will be full of entertainment and storytelling "like never before."

For those unaware, King Khan's elder son has prepared to stay away from the limelight compared to his family. Now, the 27-year-old is finally taking a major step into showbiz, but unlike his father, he has chosen to be behind the camera.

Advertisement

Earlier, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who shares a cordial bond with the star kid, sat down for a conversation on the podcast channel Honestly Saying. During his conversation, he revealed that Aryan feels the pressure of being the 'son of Shah Rukh Khan.' He said, "Yes, there is pressure, but he is self-aware and does something about it. He badly wants to become a director and writer."

On the work front, Suhana Khan debuted on-screen with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina. She will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King, where she will share the screen space with her father for the first time.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan finally announces son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series with Netflix; 'Here’s to untamed story telling...'