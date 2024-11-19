Shah Rukh Khan reveals Aryan Khan's directorial debut series will put light on ‘what it takes to succeed as an outsider’; Deets inside

Bollywood fans and insiders are excited as Netflix and Red Chillies have announced a new web series created and directed by Aryan Khan. Recently, proud father Shah Rukh Khan gave an insight into the theme of the web series and called it a 'refreshing take on cinema.'

Sharing more details about the show, King Khan expressed his excitement about presenting the new show, which promises to provide a 'refreshing look' in the glam world of showbiz. Moreover, he mentioned that it would follow the 'journey of an outsider' into Bollywood.

He explained the same, saying, "We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It's a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds, and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one's going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment."

The announcement regarding the highly anticipated web series was officially announced in a star-studded event in Los Angeles. It was hosted by Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, where more international projects by the streaming platform were announced to be released in 2025.

Among other popular titles, the star kid's series stood apart as it explores the 'glamorous yet demanding backdrop of Bollywood.' The streaming platform mentioned it will be an entertaining project showcasing the challenges faced by an 'ambitious outsider' in showbiz. It will include drama, humor, larger-than-life characters, and surprise cameos, unlike any other project in Indian cinema.

Apart from SRK, his daughter Suhana Khan also took the opportunity to cheer for her brother as she re-shared Netflix's Instagram post and wrote, "Lots of laughs, drama, action, and a little bit of trouble—just like it always is with you, @_aryan. I cannot wait! So proud."

The untitled project will be backed by his mother, Gauri Khan, and will mark the debut of the star-kid as a director. Previously, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix India collaborated to deliver successful projects like Darlings, Bhakshak, Class of '83, Betaal, and Bard of Blood.

Meanwhile, the untitled series is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix in 2025.