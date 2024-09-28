As Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in Dhoom 4, take a look at franchise's iconic villains: Hrithik Roshan to Aamir Khan

The Dhoom series is one of the most popular franchises in Bollywood. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in Dhoom 4, which will be a reboot. As Ranbir gears up to play the antagonist and take the Dhoom legacy ahead, here’s a look at the iconic past villains of the franchise, which include John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan.

1. John Abraham in Dhoom

The action thriller franchise kicked off in 2004 with the movie Dhoom. It introduced the duo of ACP Jai Dixit and Ali, played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. John Abraham portrayed the character of Kabir Sharma, who along with his biker gang created havoc in Mumbai with robberies. John impressed the audience with his role in this slick and stylish film.

2. Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2

In the 2006 film Dhoom 2, Jai and Ali are pursuing a thief named Mr. A (Hrithik Roshan), who steals important artifacts. Mr. A teams up with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sunehri for his heists. Apart from Hrithik’s charm, his chemistry with Aishwarya was also one of the highlights of the movie.

3. Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

In 2013 came the film Dhoom 3. The movie introduces Aamir Khan as the villain who continues the cat-and-mouse game with Jai and Ali. He plays the role of Sahir, a circus entertainer who robs a bank in Chicago to take revenge. The twist in the tale comes with his double role.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Aditya Chopra found Ranbir Kapoor as the ideal choice for Dhoom 4. A source close to the development stated, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.”

The source added that Yash Raj Films is looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2025 or early 2026. Two big heroes from the younger generation are expected to join the cast to play the duo of cop buddies.

