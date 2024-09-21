Hrithik Roshan goes gaga over Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 and calls it ‘applause worthy’: ‘It is such a happy time…’

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has emerged as a massive success at the box office. Many people from the film industry have congratulated the team of the horror comedy on its achievement. Hrithik Roshan recently went gaga over the movie and called it ‘applause worthy.’ He also mentioned that it was such a happy time for Indian cinema.

Today, September 21, 2024, Hrithik Roshan took to X (Twitter) and lauded the success of Stree 2. He said, “It is such a happy time for our Cinema with Stree 2 setting new benchmarks for all of us to look up to.”

Appreciating the way the supernatural universe has come together in the film, Hrithik continued, “Stree part 1 was brilliant and the idea of taking that seed and building a universe and watching it all come together in Stree 2 is applause worthy!”

Extending his congratulations to the cast and crew, the actor stated, “Bravo to the teams that brought this to celluloid. You guys are true stars. Congratulations Dinesh Vijan, @MaddockFilms, @jiostudios, @amarkaushik, @nirenbhatt and the entire cast & crew!”

He concluded by saying, “May we continue to have many more such happy times at the movies.”

Have a look at the tweet!

Stree 2 follows the events of the first part of the franchise. The cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar make important cameo appearances. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the film was released in theaters on August 15, 2024. The makers have confirmed that Stree 3 is in the making.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has been engrossed in the shooting of War 2, the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe. He is currently in Italy for the next schedule. Hrithik is set to reprise his role as agent Kabir from the first movie. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. The action thriller is slated to release in cinemas on August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta gives shoutout to Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala’s The Night Manager for International Emmy nomination: ‘This is just awesome’