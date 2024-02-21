10 Best Abhishek Bachchan movies that are unmissable: From Dhoom 2 to Bunty Aur Babli

Abhishek Bachchan, scion of the esteemed Bachchan family, embarked on his cinematic journey with the 2000 release, Refugee. Since then, he has graced the silver screen in a multitude of films spanning diverse genres, thereby illuminating his prowess and versatility as an actor. With a filmography replete with critically acclaimed and commercially successful ventures, Abhishek continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

As we eagerly await the actor's forthcoming endeavors, let us delve into a selection of the finest Abhishek Bachchan movies. These cinematic gems not only promise to entertain but also showcase his exceptional talent, making them indispensable additions to any movie enthusiast's watchlist.

10 Best Abhishek Bachchan movies that are a must-watch:



1. Manmarziyaan (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 36 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Kanika Dhillon

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5/JioCinema

In the narrative of Manmarziyaan, Rumi and Vicky find themselves ensnared by the scrutiny of Rumi's family, compelling them towards marriage. However, when Vicky balks at the idea of commitment, Robbie, a potential suitor, is introduced.

2. Paa (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal

Director: R. Balki

Writer: R. Balki

Year of release: 2009

Paa weaves the poignant tale of Auro, a 12-year-old grappling with the challenges of progeria, a rare genetic condition. Raised solely by his devoted mother, Vidya, Auro's yearning to unravel the mystery of his father's identity forms a central theme.

3. Guru (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 46 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan

Director: Mani Ratnam

Writer: Mani Ratnam, Vijay Krishna Acharya

Year of release: 2007

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Guru, a standout among the top Abhishek Bachchan movies Netflix has to offer, audiences are transported to 1950s Bombay where a young villager named Gurukant Desai arrives with dreams as grand as the city itself. He transforms into a formidable business magnate.

4. Dhoom 2 (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Bipasha Basu

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Writer: Vijay Krishna Acharya, Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2006

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Regarded as one of the gems in Abhishek Bachchan's filmography, Dhoom 2 rekindles the cat-and-mouse dynamics between cunning thieves and determined law enforcement officers. Mr. A masterfully pilfers valuable artifacts, forming an alliance with a mysterious woman. Hot on their trail is ACP Jai Dixit and his team.

5. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar, Shibani Bathija, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2006

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, the story revolves around two couples. Dev, a former football player, is wedded to Rhea, a thriving fashion editor. Meanwhile, Maya, a kindergarten teacher, is in matrimony with Rishi, a sociable event planner. Their paths cross, prompting them to introspect and reassess the foundations of their own marriages.

6. Dus (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Esha Deol, Pankaj Kapur

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Writer: Yash-Vinay

Year of release: 2005

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/JioCinema

Another addition to the Abhishek Bachchan movie list is Dus, where the terrorist Jamwaal devises a sinister plot to unleash chaos during the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Canada. A team of special agents is dispatched from India to thwart his plans.

7. Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 50 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Crime

Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Shaad Ali

Writer: Aditya Chopra, Jaideep Sahni

Year of release: 2005

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

One of the best Abhishek Bachchan comedy movies, Bunty Aur Babli, spins the tale of two misfits from a small town who veer off the beaten path and into a life of mischief, emerging as the notorious duo, Bunty and Babli. However, their escapades catch the eye of a determined police commissioner.

8. Dhoom (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Rimi Sen

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Writer: Vijay Krishna Acharya, Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most exhilarating Abhishek Bachchan movies, Dhoom takes the audience on a thrilling ride as ACP Jai Dixit joins forces with Ali, a mechanic. Their mission: to apprehend a gang of daring bikers who are unleashing havoc through a series of high-stakes robberies.

9. Yuva (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Mani Ratnam

Writer: Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Yuva, hailed as one of the best Abhishek Bachchan movies, tells the stories of three young men hailing from disparate social backgrounds. Against the backdrop of Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge, their lives become forever entwined through a fateful incident.

10. Refugee (2000)

Running Time: 3 hours 27 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty

Director: J.P. Dutta

Writer: J.P. Dutta

Year of release: 2000

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Refugee unfolds around a young man, who aids illegal refugees from India and Pakistan to traverse the border. He finds himself falling in love with a woman whose family he had assisted.

