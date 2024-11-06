Ayushmann Khurrana calls Thama ‘project of a lifetime’, expresses delight in joining Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe; ‘A total wildcard, a film…’

After much anticipation, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are set to join Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Film’s beloved horror-comedy universe with Thama. Expressing excitement about the same, the Dream Girl 2 actor called it a ‘project of a lifetime.’

In a recent statement shared with Hindustan Times, Ayushmann Khurrana talked about his second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan with Thama. Expressing excitement, the Dream Girl 2 actor mentioned that he and Dinesh have a "similar passion for disruption."

He noted that their previous collaboration Bala made people jump up from their seats with its freshness, and now he cannot wait for the audience’s reaction to Thama after watching it in the theaters. The Vicky Donor actor expressed his belief, stating that they’re drawn to each other and want to bring something different.

“Thama is that project, a total wildcard, a film that no one has seen in India. I’m really pumped to join the sets of this film and create a huge big screen experience with Dinesh and his entire team of fellow visionaries like Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar, and the writing genius Niren Bhatt,” he said.

In addition to this, Ayushmann also shared that he found the concept of Thama being a ‘bloody’ love story “supremely unique”. He explained his point, acknowledging that today’s audience wants “clutter-breaking theatrical experiences” and he has always been in search of such unique projects throughout his career.

The 40-year-old expressed gratitude towards the directors and filmmakers for considering him for such films. “Thama is a project of a lifetime for me and I know that I will give my heart and soul for people to hopefully shower it with unanimous love," he further added.

Joining the horror-comedy universe as Thama, Khurrana expressed his excitement about entering the blockbuster universe, especially after Stree 2 became a successful film in the history of Hindi cinema.

“I am thrilled to be part of this universe’s legacy as it moves forward and also feel responsible to give audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come," he was quoted as saying. Ayushmann as a "friend, collaborator and admirer of his work", envisioned the universe of Vijan growing from strength to strength considering the grand ideas of expansion that he had.

