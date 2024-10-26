INSIDE Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash: Karan Johar, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Bhumi Pednekar and more add sparkle to the night

Diwali 2024 is just a few days away, and Bollywood celebrities have been immersing themselves in the festivities. After Manish Malhotra’s grand celebration, the power couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a Diwali bash at their home. Many stars, including Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Bhumi Pednekar, and more, added sparkle to the night.

On October 25, 2024, many celebrities from the industry were spotted by the paparazzi as they graced the Diwali party at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s house in Mumbai. The host couple looked stunning in ethnic wear. The actor wore a navy blue kurta adorned with golden work, while his wife donned a multi-colored lehenga and purple blouse.

Karan Johar was decked up in a black kurta with mirror work, and his statement ring with a black stone was unmissable. He even struck a pose alongside Ayushmann and Tahira.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who became parents to a baby girl this year, also attended the party. Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik posed for pictures with actor Abhishek Banerjee. The duo was seen twinning in black traditional wear. Aparshakti Khurana also matched with his wife Aakriti in red.

Have a look at the pictures!

Some stars posted inside glimpses from the party. Bhumi Pednekar shared a selfie with Ayushmann on her Instagram Stories. Nushrratt Bharuccha also posed with the host couple and shared a peek into Huma Qureshi bringing the house down with her dance.

Ramesh Taurani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Angad Bedi were also present at the party.

Check it out!

Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share some dancing videos from the Diwali bash. She posted a video with all guests enjoying the song Badtameez Dil. Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee were seen doing the hookstep of their Stree 2 song, Aayi Nai. In the last slide, Ayushmann and Tahira shared a love-filled moment as they danced to Maan Meri Jaan.

In the caption, she wrote, “We danced till literally our knees were knocking or atleast mine! The last one was at 5:30 am! Though all the videos have my heart, the last one has my soul.”

