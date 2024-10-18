6 Years of Badhaai Ho: When Ayushmann Khurrana asked his kids to not leave him alone with wife at old age

Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhai Ho completes 6 years of its release today i.e. October 18, 2024. On the special occasion, revisiting a quirky revelation when Khurrana gave an epic response on how he would explain Badhaai Ho to his kids.

During an earlier appearance on Karan Johar's beloved chat chow, Koffee With Karan, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked how would he explain the synopsis of his quirky films to his kids, Virajveer and Varushka.

To this, the Article 15 actor quipped, "Don't leave us alone when we are old."

Additionally, on being asked how he would explain Vicky Donor, Khurrana humorously mentioned, "Beta, papa ke isi talent ki wajah se aaj tunhara wajood hai (Son, your name existence is due to this talent of your father)."

Meanwhile, talking about Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the movie in which he was seen playing the role of boy suffering from erectile dysfunction, the actor noted, "Agar ye hota toh tu na hota (If this was the case, you wouldn't have existed)."

Badhaai Ho narrates the story of a middle-aged couple, Nakul and Priyamvada (Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao) who are expecting a baby at the age of 50. This leaves their grown up son, Kaushik (Ayushmann Khurrana) in sudden shock and embarassment.

The comedy family drama not only received immense love from the fans and critics but was also honored with a National Award in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category.

On the six years of Badhaai Ho, earlier in the day, Ayushmann also shared a poignant scene from the film featuring him and Neena Gupta marking the special occasion.

"Aaj agar waqt mile, toh apne parents ko gale zarur lagaana. Kuch rishtey sirf pyaar se samajh aate hain #6YearsOfBadhaaiHo," the post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, veteran actor Gajraj Rao wrote, "Beautiful moment," accompanied by a red-heart emoji.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be a part of a movie, Thamba which is co-produced by Stree 2 helmer Amar Kaushik. It will be a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.

“We will begin shooting for it in the next two months," Amar had confirmed while speaking with India Today earlier this year in September.

